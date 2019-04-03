But the problem is that the rules vary depending on whom you’re asking. The IRS, for example, wants to make sure that you, the employer, are not exerting undue influence over your worker’s behavior and financial control and that your relationship is strictly at arm’s length. The U.S. Department of Labor is more concerned whether or not workers are protected under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Most states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, also have rules which take into consideration other factors including whether or not your independent contractor’s work is considered to be core to your company’s operations.