The Philadelphia chapter of the American Association of Individual Investors will host an event on investment possibilities based on rising interest rates next Tuesday, May 28, at Bryn Mawr College.
The seminar, “Interest Rates Will Trend Up For The Next 20 to 30 Years,” begins with registration starting at 6 pm and the lecture at 7 p.m. at Bryn Mawr College Park Science Center, Lecture Hall 25. The cost is $17 at the door or $15 if you register online.
Gerald B. Levin, past president of the AAII Philadelphia chapter, has a program looking at historical data and U.S. government forecasts, and how an explosion of federal debt could push interest rates higher over the next 20 to 30 years.
Levin will also explain how individual bonds held to maturity should perform better than bond mutual funds, and types of fixed income investments to buy and those to avoid if interest rates trend upward for the next few decades.
For more information, visit the AAII website: https://aaiiphiladelphiachapter.org.