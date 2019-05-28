Three eastern Pennsylvania companies are among 48 U.S. firms given “E” awards by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on May 28 for boosting U.S. exports using “innovative” marketing.
PDC Machines Inc., Warminster, which makes industrial gas and hydrogen gas compressors, “ more than doubled both its export sales and its percentage of export sales to total sales over the past four years,” particularly to Southeast Asia.
R&M International Sales Corp., Fort Washington, “nearly doubled” exports since 2015; they now account for nearly four-fifths of its total textiles, plastics, and recycling material sales.
And Mack Defense LLC, which employs 3,000 at its Allentown military manufacturing plant, reported boosting exports so they now account for more than half its total sales.