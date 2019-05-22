True Talent Advisory, the Haddonfield-based parent for executive search firm True Search and software-as-a-service recruiting platform Thrive TRM, said in a statement that total revenues topped $67 million last year, the first year for which the firm has released its sales figures.
True Talent’s founders Brad Stadler and Joe Riggione last month hired former Monetate CEO Lucinda Duncalfe to run its Thrive TRM unit, which is raising funds to expand its staff of 28.
The Haddonfield-based national executive search firm True Search is a traditional search company with 10 offices around the world. It claims American Express, HelloFresh, Jet, Lyft, Square, Uber and WeWork among its clients.
Thrive TRM, a spin-off, says its software speeds up recruiting by allowing clients’ bosses and hiring team members to rapidly share and update materials.
Thrive TRM, with staff also in San Francisco and Austin, says it has been used by more than 60 executive-search firms, such as Boston-based Polachi and Tampa-based WilsonHCG, and 30 tech investor firms, including Boston-based Battery Ventures, to build leadership and engineering teams at their client and portfolio companies.