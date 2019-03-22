At noon each day of the event, the brass bells start ringing and there is a “Maguro no Kaitai” show, literally a tuna filleting event that includes a whole, farm-raised bluefin tuna cut with a 6-foot knife and portioned out throughout the crowd, while a live stream video projects this action onto screens for onlookers not immediately near the cutting table. Final cuts are styled into “saku blocks,” which are available for purchase.