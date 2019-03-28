Customers going to Wawa’s newest store at 901 South Street Thursday will get to try the “Broad Street Meatball” hoagie recipe created by James Beard award-winning chef Michael Solomonov of Zahav and Wawa’s Chef Farley Kaiser ahead of an April fundraiser.
This preview is part of Wawa’s grand opening at the South Street location, which also includes free coffee all day and a catering gift box for the first 50 customers, the company said.
This is the chain’s sixth store to open in 2019, a year where Wawa is planning a record 63 new stores while remodeling 59 others in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. Wawa, which has more than 800 convenience retail stores with more than 600 offering gasoline, also recently launched catering services in Philadelphia.
“At Wawa we recognize that our customers lives move at a rapid pace," and new stores, must "deliver our unique brand of convenience in a way that fits our customers busy lives and is attuned to their specific tastes,” Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said in a statement. “That means we not only fulfill lives with our fresh food and beverages, latest store designs, and expanded offerings, but that we provide that experience in more ways than ever before through things like mobile ordering, delivery, and catering in Philadelphia.”
The new hoagie consists of meatballs, provolone cheese, Parmesan cheeses, garlic aioli and spicy cherry pepper relish. It will be available next month in Center City stores and proceeds up to $10,000 will go to the Broad Street Ministry, a church and social services agency that helps people experiencing homelessness and those in poverty. Wawa is partnering with The Rooster, one of Solomonov’s restaurants that has donated 100 percent of its profits to the Broad Street Ministry since opening in 2017, on this “Hoagies for Hope” campaign. A ceremonial hoagie will be built Thursday by Kaiser, Solomonov and chef Steve Cook.
Wawa also recently completed an 8-week campaign in 14 stores raising funds for those experiencing homelessness and will present a $25,000 check today to Project HOME, a nonprofit dedicated to helping this population.
Sister Mary Scullion, the nonprofit’s co-founder and executive director, said in a news release that the funds raised through this in-store campaign will support Maguire Residence in Kensington.
“Thank you, Wawa for choosing us as an organization to support in your Philly store locations and for furthering our mission to end chronic street homelessness in the city we both call home," Scullion said.