The new hoagie consists of meatballs, provolone cheese, Parmesan cheeses, garlic aioli and spicy cherry pepper relish. It will be available next month in Center City stores and proceeds up to $10,000 will go to the Broad Street Ministry, a church and social services agency that helps people experiencing homelessness and those in poverty. Wawa is partnering with The Rooster, one of Solomonov’s restaurants that has donated 100 percent of its profits to the Broad Street Ministry since opening in 2017, on this “Hoagies for Hope” campaign. A ceremonial hoagie will be built Thursday by Kaiser, Solomonov and chef Steve Cook.