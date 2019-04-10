The company also announced a ‘Growth 50’ strategy, investing in 50 stores across the country last year with infrastructure improvements, customer service enhancements and in some, the virtual reality offerings. Those stores, Gennette told investors, had “notably higher customer retention rates and better overall customer satisfaction.” Macy’s said in February that Growth 50 will become Growth 150 as they invest in another 100 stores, totaling a quarter of the stores that account for nearly two thirds of the company’s brick and mortar sales.