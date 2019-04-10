Shoppers strolling through the Macy’s in Center City Philadelphia will now be able to walk through a colorful 1,400 square foot space of more than 400 products from small businesses and major companies like MAC Cosmetics, and Crayola, Levi’s Kids.
Last year, Macy’s Inc., acquired STORY, the New York City-based concept store STORY that changed its design and products every few weeks so customers were continuously discovering new items. Today that concept launched in 36 stores across 15 states, including at the Macy’s in Center City near the cosmetics section, Rachel Shechtman, the founder of STORY and Macy’s brand experience officer, said in a news release.
“The STORY at Macy’s experience feels a lot like a real life version of scrolling through Instagram," Shechtman said in the news release.
The new store-in-store concept comes as Macy’s and other retailers are facing stagnant or falling sales in their brick and mortar stores as consumers increasingly migrate to online shopping.
Macy’s Inc., the Cincinnati-based company, operates Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Macy’s Backstage, and Bluemercury. There were 649 Macy’s store at the end of 2018, compared to 673 in 2016, according to the company’s latest annual report.
In comparison, there were 55 Bloomingdale’s and 163 Bluemercury stores in 2018, the report states, totaling 867 stores for the company.
The company’s stock hit a high in August of $40.54 a share in but has since dropped to $25.07 a share as of Tuesday.
The company launched a national virtual reality rollout and completed its 100th virtual reality furniture gallery in February, Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette told investors. He added that return rates for customers who use virtual reality are 25 percent lower and basket sizes are 44 percent greater than those who do not use this technology.
The company also announced a ‘Growth 50’ strategy, investing in 50 stores across the country last year with infrastructure improvements, customer service enhancements and in some, the virtual reality offerings. Those stores, Gennette told investors, had “notably higher customer retention rates and better overall customer satisfaction.” Macy’s said in February that Growth 50 will become Growth 150 as they invest in another 100 stores, totaling a quarter of the stores that account for nearly two thirds of the company’s brick and mortar sales.
“For us as an omnichannel brand, it really is that equilibrium that goes on between robust, digital, healthy brick-and-mortar, and this great mobile experience that ties together all browsing, all shopping behavior, the opportunity to get a stylist if you need it," Gennette told investors. "So there -- and equal investments in those three main platforms is really important as an omnichannel brand.”
The first theme of the new STORY concept is “Color," bringing customers a rainbow of assortments, such as the national in-store launch of online children’s apparel retailer Primary and coffee and doughnut flavored chocolate bars from LA-based chocolate company Compartes, the company said. Crayola will be hosting workshops like using fabric markers to create custom patches for Levi’s Kid’s denim jackets and tees.
The company expects each theme to last about two months and plans to do about five to six STORY changes a year.
“We innovate to create engaging experiences for our customers,” Gennette told investors on a February 2019 earnings call. In reference to STORY, he said the company is “excited about the potential of this new concept in Macy’s”
Here is a list from Macy’s of all the stores getting STORY:
- Macy’s South Coast Plaza – Costa Mesa, CA
- Macy’s Newport Fashion Island – Newport Beach, CA
- Macy’s Stoneridge – Pleasanton, CA
- Macy’s Union Square – San Francisco, CA
- Macy’s Westfield Valley Fair – Santa Clara, CA
- Macy’s Boca Raton Town Center – Boca Raton, FL
- Macy’s Dadeland – Miami, FL
- Macy’s Orlando Millenia – Orlando, FL
- Macy’s Lenox Square- Atlanta, GA
- Macy’s Perimeter – Atlanta, GA
- Macy’s State Street – Chicago, IL
- Macy’s Woodfield – Schaunburg, IL
- Macy’s Castleton Square – Indianapolis, IN
- Macy’s Fayette – Lexington, KY
- Macy’s Ridgedale – Minnetonka, MN
- Macy’s Las Vegas Fashion Show – Las Vegas, NV
- Macy’s Bridgewater – Bridgewater Township, NJ
- Macy’s Freehold – Freehold Township, NJ
- Macy’s Short Hills – Short Hills, NJ
- Macy’s Willowbrook – Wayne, NJ
- Macy’s Brooklyn – Brooklyn, NY
- Macy’s Roosevelt Field – Long Island, NY
- Macy’s Herald Square – New York, NY
- Macy’s Queens Center – Queens, NY
- Macy’s Cross County – Yonkers, NY
- Macy’s Kenwood Town Centre – Cincinnati, OH
- Macy’s Easton – Columbus, OH
- Macy’s Polaris – Columbus, OH
- Macy’s Center City – Philadelphia, PA
- Macy’s Ross Park – Pittsburgh, PA
- Macy’s Northpark Center – Dallas, TX
- Macy’s Houston Galleria – Houston, TX
- Macy’s Memorial City – Houston, TX
- Macy’s Bellevue – Bellevue, WA
- Macy’s Alderwood – Lynwood, WA
- Macy’s Metro Center – Washington, DC
—The story will be updated after the store opening.