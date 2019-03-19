The layoffs break down as follows, according to the notices filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry: 24 layoffs at the Whole Foods at 929 South Street; 20 layoffs at the Whole Foods at 2101 Pennsylvania Ave; and 12 layoffs at the Whole Foods at 15 E Wynnewood Rd. It is unclear if more Philly area Instacart employees will be affected by this change and Instacart did not provide overall employment data for the Philadelphia region.