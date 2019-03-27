Mary’s Nutritionals, a well-established luxury CBD beauty and wellness brand, announced this month that its products will be available at Free People, including $12 hemp-infused bath bombs, a $45 CBD-infused mud mask with minerals “only found in the Dead Sea,” and a $95 CBD-infused hyaluronic serum to moisturize skin.
Mary’s popular “transdermal hemp patch” is also sold on Free People’s website for $10 and is said to use CBD to ease various bodily aches for 8 to 12 hours.
However, none of the seven Mary’s products online will be shipped to Free People’s home state of Pennsylvania. Free People is a subsidiary of the Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters lifestyle brand and Urban Outfitters also offers CBD products.
The Mary’s product descriptions on Free People’s website come with the disclaimer that each item contains CBD and ships only to the following states: California, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin. The products will be offered only in-store at the Palm Springs, Calif., and Burlington, Vt., locations.
Representatives from Mary’s and from Free People said they could not immediately comment.
Lynn Honderd, the CEO of Mary’s, said that the company could be buoyed through a partnership with a brand such as Free People. In signing the 2018 Farm Bill, President Donald Trump legalized hemp, making way for the legal sale and production of CBD, the extract cannabidiol, which comes from hemp.
“CBD stands to become a bigger part of almost all product categories after the passage of the Farm Bill,” Honderd said in a release.
Mary’s says that its products are sold at more than 400 outlets, including several in the region, such as Shade & Seeker Beauty in Ardmore, Arrowroot in Bryn Mawr, New Jersey Alternative Medicine in Moorestown, Turnersville and Princeton, Cool Breeze Distributors in Feasterville, and Bailey Family Chiropractic in Downingtown.
Free People’s online beauty and wellness selection shows such posts such as “This Tool Transformed My Hair,” “Down-There Beautification,” “Find Your Perfect Vibrator,” and, most recently, “Current Obsessions: CBD."
This selection mirrors the vastness that is the “wellness” category, sweeping up everything from scalp massagers to exfoliating scrubs to the cannabis oil compound CBD.
If consumers are curious about why Free People would sell these products in addition to bohemian tops, flare jeans and maxi dresses, the company sums it up on its site:
“Meet CBD: a potent super-plant with natural powers to relax, restore and repair. Like detoxifying charcoal or inflammation-fighting turmeric, CBD offers blissful — not buzzy — benefits and can be a therapeutic addition to your daily routine.”
Urban Outfitters also offers select CBD products.
Free People’s movement, wellness and beauty categories have been a priority for the brand, Sheila Harrington, the Free People brand president, told investors on a November earnings calls. These three categories combined comprise almost 20 percent of the brand’s total growth that quarter, Harrington said.
“Within these categories, the Free People brand has a unique opportunity to create product specific to the customers lifestyle and we believe offers a strong growth opportunity for the brand,” she said.
While Free People expands its product offering, it is also seeking to educate customers how they can use CBD. Free People and Mary’s will be hosting launch events this week and next week at the store offering the products on its shelves that include yoga classes, chair massages, and product demonstrations, all incorporating CBD.