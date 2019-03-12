More travelers are reaching out to U.S. airlines, especially Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, asking to change flights scheduled on 737 Max 8 jets, the type of aircraft that recently crashed in Ethiopia and has since been grounded by several countries, including Britain.
So far, however, just a handful of Boeing’s new planes are arriving or departing from Philadelphia International Airport. The 737 Max 8 has one arrival and three departures, all on Southwest Airlines on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to FlightRadar24.com on Tuesday afternoon.
These include Southwest flight #628 from Nashville arriving Wednesday at 12:55 p.m. as well as Southwest flight #653 leaving Wednesday at 2 p.m., for Chicago (Midway) and flight #1591 departing Wednesday at 6:35 a.m. for Fort Lauderdale.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane is safe, and so do the U.S. airlines using it. Southwest is running the largest fleet of 737 Max 8 jets, with 34 in service throughout its system while American has 24 in its fleet. More than 30 airlines operate a total of about 350 737 Max 8s, including United.