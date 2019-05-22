MediaNews Group, which has a slash-and-burn reputation at newspapers it acquires around the United States, is expected to buy the bankrupt Reading Eagle for $5 million on Wednesday morning, according to court documents.
MediaNews, also known as Digital First Media, was the lone qualified bidder in last week’s bankruptcy auction for the family-owned newspaper. A bankruptcy judge is expected to approve the sale, which was described in more than 300 pages of documents filed on Tuesday.
Reading Eagle employees expect deep cutbacks and the 221-employee company itself has warned of massive layoffs in a notice with the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Under the Digital First Media corporate name, MediaNews has faced harsh criticism for its singular focus on cost-cutting at local newspapers to retain profit margins.
Controlled by the New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital, MediaNews was the only qualified bidder for the Reading Eagle that has lost $2 million so far in 2019. Other newspapers that MediaNews has acquired out of bankruptcy include the Boston Herald and the Orange County Register in California.
With the Reading Eagle, Digital First Media now controls a cluster of local newspapers in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester and Berks Counties to share page design, content and copy editing functions as well as printing. The company also owns the Trentonian and is one of the nation’s largest newspaper chains.
Reading Eagle staffers expect Digital First Media to consolidate the Eagle’s printing operations into a regional plant in Exton, Chester County, even though the Eagle invested millions of dollars into new presses about a decade ago.
Peter Barbey, the Reading Eagle’s chief executive officer and one of the richest men in America, had subsidized the newspaper with $250,000 a month to keep it operating but threw in the towel in March. His family is worth billions of dollars through clothing manufacturer and marketer VF Corp.
Barbey loaned the Reading Eagle about $27 million to continue operating and prevent Santander Bank from foreclosing on a loan.
The Eagle was founded by Jesse G. Hawley and William S. Ritter in 1868 and has been owned by Hawley’s descendants since then. In the 1950s, author John Updike worked several summers as a copyboy at the Eagle and also wrote several feature articles.
The Reading Eagle is a consolation prize for Digital First Media whose attempt at a hostile takeover for the Gannett Co. was rebuffed by Gannett shareholders last week. Many believe that Digital First Media will take another run at Gannett.