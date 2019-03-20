The Reading Eagle, owned by one of the richest families in America, filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday afternoon as the tumultuous times continue to batter the local-news industry.
Peter D. Barbey, chief executive officer of the Reading Eagle Co., disclosed the news of the filing for bankruptcy protection to the staff Wednesday.
The company is expected to continue to publish the 37,000-circulation daily and 50,000-circulation Sunday Eagle newspapers and operate other parts of the company as it seeks a buyer. The Reading Eagle Co. also owns the WEEU AM radio station, the weekly South Schuylkill News, and the event-promotions firm Pretzel City Productions, employing 236 staffers in all.
The Reading Eagle’s filing for bankruptcy protection is the latest distress signal for newspapers and the local-news industry in eastern Pennsylvania, with the freebie tabloid Metro in Philadelphia laying off most of its reporting staff two weeks ago and Spirited Media disclosing earlier this month it would sell its online news site Billy Penn in Philadelphia.
Reading Eagle employees were informed through an email Tuesday that there would be a meeting Wednesday afternoon at the newspaper building. "People knew that something like this was coming,” said one employee who described the mood as glum.
The company retained the media broker Dirks, Van Essen, Murray & April to find buyers.
“Our employees have worked very hard to support our company and our community,” Barbey said in a statement. “The family is incredibly grateful."
In 2015, Forbes magazine ranked the Barbey family as the nation’s 48th-richest family, worth $6.1 billion. The fount of the family’s wealth was jeans and other clothing manufacturing.
Peter Barbey, through his Black Walnut Holdings investment company, bought the Village Voice in New York in 2015, the New York Post reported. Barbey shut down the iconic Village Voice last August.
The Reading Eagle was founded by Jesse G. Hawley and William S. Ritter in 1868, and the newspaper has been owned by their descendants since then.