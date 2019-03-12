Entercom has told Wall Street that it will cut costs as it also pays down its $1.7 billion in debt, much of it from buying 117 former CBS radio stations. Entercom also now finds itself dealing with unions in about 50 of its new stations, over such issues as staffing for web sites and social media platforms. Some of Entercom’s prized stations have all-news formats, such as KYW, which are popular with listeners but expensive to run when compared to music stations. Other Entercom news stations include 1010 Wins and WCBS Newsradio, both in New York, and WBBM Newsradio in Chicago.