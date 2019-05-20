Radnor-based venture capital firm Safeguard Scientifics says it has collected $57 million from its investment in New York-based Transactis, a digital, bank-based bill-paying service.
Transactis was bought by MasterCard on May 3 — terms of that transaction were not disclosed.
In a statement, Safeguard said it paid $14.5 million for its ownership stake in Transactis, starting in 2014. Its investment has nearly quadrupled for an internal rate of return of 39 percent, over the five years of the investment.
Other Transactis investors include Philadelphia native Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes conglomerate.
Other companies where Safeguard has an ownership interest include Ambler-based digital marketing company Clutch Holdings, Connecticut-based municipal bond compliance solutions provider Lumesis, Boston-based online stress-management solutions firm meQuilibrium, Philadelphia-based e-commerce software maker WebLinc and tele-medicine provider Zipnosis based in Minneapolis.