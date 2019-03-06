IntegriChain, a Center City- and Ambler-based medical data analytics firm, says it has combined with Somerset, N.J.-based DaVIZta, which focuses on healthcare payment data and analytics.
The latest combination offers drug companies better information on how they can squeeze more profits from insurers, employers and patients. The combined firm now employs around 220, including data scientists. Terms of the merger were not immediately disclosed.
This is IntegriChain’s third merger since Silicon Valley-based Accel-KKR bought out the firm’s non-management investors and began financing its speeded-up growth in 2016.
IntegriChain says that more than 160 drug companies and other health industry companies are customers.
“DaVIZta is a leading provider of revenue analytics software, including gross-to-net automation and government pricing solutions,” IntegriChain chief executive Kevin Leininger said in a statement. The company plans to add daVIZta’s products into IntegriChain’s own ICyte program, said co-founder and chief executive Kevin Leininger.
DaVIZta cofounder Shekhar Yerramilli said he and partner Krishnan Padmanabhan will remain with the combined company.