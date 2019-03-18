Lancaster County, with around 550,000 people, has been the fastest-growing of the 10 largest U.S. census-designated metro areas in Pennsylvania since 2010, according to census data. The county’s per-capita income of nearly $26,000 a year was below the state average, but its family and household incomes were above the average, a sign Lancaster County families are larger, which economists often associate with long-term growth. Along with Philadelphia, it is one of the few Pennsylvania counties where birth rates are comparable to those in the faster-growing Washington and New York areas.