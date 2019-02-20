Founded as InGrid Security in 2004, LifeShield was purchased and renamed by Hagan in 2010, with backing from Michael Bolton’s Novitas Fund, David Berkman’s Associated Group, and other investors. Hagan sold the company at investors’ behest to DirecTV in 2013. Those investors, including Radnor-based NewSpring Capital and Philadelphia-based FirstRound Capital pumped at least $20 milllion into LifeShield in 2009-12 and claimed modestly profitable returns on the DirecTV deal.