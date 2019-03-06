Meet Group, the New Hope social-media company that turned profitable last year after it began offering smartphone-video messaging, says it has acquired Growlr, “a leading same-sex social mobile application” based in Columbus, Ohio.
Meet says it paid $11.8 million — $4 million in cash, $7 million from its bankers — and pledged $2 million more over the next two years if Growlr brings in expected additional sales.
Geoff Cook, who cofounded Meet as MyYearbook.com in 2005 and led the firm through a series of U.S. and foreign investments, called the deal “a meaningful step into the large same-sex dating market.” He expects Growlr, founded in 2009, would help Meet reach new users, especially for its live video products.
Meet reported 2018 sales totaled $179 million, up 44 percent from 2017, and earnings (before interest, taxes, depreciation/amortization, or EBITDA) were nearly flat at $32 million. Fourth-quarter sales were up more modestly. The company claims 200,000 “global daily active users.”
Meet’s sales remain a fraction of social media giants such as Facebook.
“Our goal is to build the best place to meet new people through video, and in the fourth quarter, we grew both the number of viewers and the number of broadcasters on our video platform from the third quarter of 2018," Cook said in a statement. He added that the firm collects an average of 18 cents “per active daily video user” from advertisers last fall, up from 14 cents in the third quarter, and has seen higher sales so far this year.
The company projects sales will rise to at least $210 million for all of 2019, including $47.8 million in the first quarter, with EBITDA topping $39 million for the year.
Meet closed at $5.94 Tuesday. Shares briefly topped $6 last week, for the first time since 2017.