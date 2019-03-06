“Our goal is to build the best place to meet new people through video, and in the fourth quarter, we grew both the number of viewers and the number of broadcasters on our video platform from the third quarter of 2018," Cook said in a statement. He added that the firm collects an average of 18 cents “per active daily video user” from advertisers last fall, up from 14 cents in the third quarter, and has seen higher sales so far this year.