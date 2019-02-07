“This is a welcome development,” said Christopher P. Molineaux, president of Life Sciences Pennsylvania, which opposed the bill alongside national drug industry groups. “This bill was written under the guise of addressing the opioid abuse epidemic but was, in fact, designed to restrict interactions between pharmaceutical sales representatives and the physicians who prescribe the medicines that are studied, developed and manufactured by those reps’ companies.” He also claimed the monitoring in the bill would do “nothing to reverse the opioid abuse epidemic.”