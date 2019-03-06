Leonardo, the Italian helicopter maker, says it will spend $65 million to build a 60,000-square-foot training facility adjacent to its Northeast Philadelphia plant over the next year.
The company also says it will add 166 new hires to the 590 people already working there, by June 30 of this year.
Leonardo disclosed the facility and the hires in Atlanta at the yearly Heli-Expo 2019 trade show.
There was “no city (or) state aid or tax breaks,” said Margaret Rogalski, a spokeswoman for Leonardo, in confirming its expansion plans. “The company is making the full investment in its personnel growth,” she added. The Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development “did not provide any funding for this project,” confirmed state spokeswoman Thaís Carrero.
The new training facility is designed to serve pilots, air crews and maintenance mechanics and engineers from around North America and Latin America. That should generate new business for area hotels, restaurants and others that cater to visitors.
Leonardo says it trained more than 10,000 at its facility in Sesto Calende, north of Milan, Italy, last year. That facility is the model for the planned Philadelphia facility.
The company last September was awarded part of a $325 million U.S. Air Force contract to replace a fleet of 1960s-era Huey helicopters that guard U.S. nuclear missile launch sites, with new MH-139 helicopters, based on a Leonardo model.
These will be assembled at Leonardo’s plant in Philadelphia, with weapons systems added by Boeing at its larger Ridley Township, Delaware County helicopter plant. Boeing’s Ridley work employs around 4,000 building Chinook helicopters and Osprey tilt-rotor craft for the U.S. and its military allies and client nations.
Besides military aircraft, Leonardo, previously known as Finmeccanica’s AgustaWestland division, also produces civilian helicopters, which it sold to energy exploration companies during the early 2010s oil boom.
The training facility will focus on users of the civilian AW-139 that the new Air Force helicopter is based on, and on other models the plant handles, including Leonardo’s AW-609 tilt-rotor aircraft, which Leonardo says is approaching mass production “ahead of FAA certification," the AW-119 model, built only in Philadelphia, and Leonardo’s US AW-169 light-intermediate helicopter.
It will include full flight simulators and “virtual” training equipment. The facility will also be a center for Rotorsim USA, a joint venture training group in which Leonardo partners with CAE, a Canadian flight-simulator maker.
The Air Force contract, for a handful of early models, is the first part of a larger purchase the service expects will top $2.38 billion for a total of 80 aircraft, plus training and equipment. Boeing and Leonardo beat a version of rival Lockheed Martin’s Black Hawk helicopter and other bidders to win the initial contract.
While Leonardo is expanding, Boeing has been careful not to drive up expectations of new hiring from the Air Force project. The company says that deal and others will help keep existing engineering and production staff busy into the future.
Members of Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation regularly urge colleagues and the White House to keep projects flowing to the plants, one of the region’s last large concentrations of well-paid union industrial jobs. Besides the Boeing and Leonardo plants in the area, Lockheed Martin makes civilian helicopters through its Sikorsky helicopter factory near Coatesville.