Founded in 2006, Invisible Sentinel, headquartered in the University City Science Center, sells Veriflow, a patented technology that provides rapid detection of pathogens and spoilage organisms in food and beverages. More than one million of its tests have been sold since they went on the market in 2014. Those tests are currently in use in well more than 200 breweries and more than 100 wineries, and are also used to identify problems in poultry and the burgeoning protein shakes industry, among other areas.