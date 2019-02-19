Aqua America, the Bryn Mawr for-profit water utility that agreed to pay $4.3 billion for Peoples Gas Co. of Pittsburgh and its affiliates last fall, says it has taken a $59.8 million charge in its fourth-quarter earnings due to a drop in the value of interest-rate swaps that are supposed to protect the company from increases in the cost of financing the gas deal.
The company reported a loss of $3.6 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, down from a gain of $53.4 million during the same quarter a year earlier. Aqua shares fell, rose and fell again, compared to Monday’s closing of $35.62, as investors digested the numbers before CEO Chris Franklin’s quarterly public conference call at 11 a.m.
According to Aqua, “mark-to-market fair value adjustments of [$59.8 million] associated with our interest rate swap agreements for future debt issuances related to this transaction” dragged down profits. Future changes in swap values “will be included in our future earnings until the swap agreements are settled, which is expected to coincide with the debt financings to partially fund the Peoples acquisition,” which Aqua hopes regulators will approve by June 30.
Borrowers use interest-rate swaps to hedge against changes in rates, for example trading potential costs from higher future rates for lower long-term rate guarantees, or otherwise betting on the direction the money markets could take. The Federal Reserve was expected to raise rates more aggressively last year, but cut back under pressure from banks and President Donald Trump, who worried high interest rates could slow the U.S. economy and impact stock markets rallies.
The swaps were purchased under new chief financial officer Daniel Schuller, a former JPMorgan asset manager who joined Aqua in 2015 and replaced predecessor David Smeltzer, a 32-year Aqua veteran, on Smeltzer’s retirement in October.
“Lots of firms were caught off guard by the Fed’s reversal,” said veteran utilities analyst Ryan M. Connors, managing director for water & environment equities at Boenning & Scattergood Inc. in West Conshohocken. “This was a special case given the pending acquisition of Peoples – normally Aqua doesn’t get involved in swaps” and other financial derivatives, “but the overriding consensus at the time was that rates were going to begin accelerating upward, and they [needed to raise] up to $800 million in debt to fund the Peoples deal. So they wanted to hedge, understandable. Of course, hindsight is always 20/20.”
Besides its big jump into the gas utility industry, Aqua recently acquired the East Bradford Township wastewater system, and a string of other Pennsylvania municipal water and wastewater utilities, under new state law making such deals easier for for-profit companies.
The 40-town Chester Water Authority has resisted past Aqua offers, noting that private water companies tend to charge customers more so they can send profits to their investors.