Shipbuilder Fincantieri Marine Group partnered with Philly Shipyard to come up with polar icebreaker design recommendations for the government, before bids on the project were due last fall. Appropriations for the first ship were in flux during the debate over funding President Trump’s border wall with Mexico. But with $650 million now in the budget, the Coast Guard expects to award the contract in late 2019, according to Homeland Security Today.