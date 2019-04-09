Campus Philly was organized in 2004 to encourage young people to remain in Philadelphia after they graduated college. Its members include 35 colleges and 40 corporate members. The group runs an intern platform at campusphilly.org/launch. According to the latest data, 682 internships were posted on the site over the last year by 682 firms. A firm does not have to be a member of Campus Philly to post an internship. More than 3,000 students used the site. They also don’t have to be students at Campus Philly member colleges.