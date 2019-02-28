Philadelphia will require retailers to take cash after Mayor Jim Kenney signed legislation on Thursday that would ban so-called cashless stores.
Kenney spokesman Mike Dunn that until the city can resolve the issue of poor residents not having access to bank accounts and credit cards, “we need to remove any obstacles that could prevent them from enjoying all amenities of this city.”
“This decision comes despite our continued concerns about how this legislation might impact innovation in our retail sector,” Dunn added. " We will continue to monitor this, as we face the ongoing challenge of growing our economy while ensuring that growth is inclusive."
The new law, which takes effect July 1, will affect the operations of several city stores and could prevent online retail giant Amazon from opening a brick-and-mortar location here.
With some exceptions, the law will prohibit most retail locations from refusing to take cash, charging cash-paying customers a higher price, or posting signs that say cash is not accepted. Violators can face fines of up to $2,000.
As technology gives consumers more ways to pay, including with their smartphones, some stores have gone cashless to improve efficiency, reduce the risk of robbery, and avoid the hassle of handling cash. In Philadelphia, that includes the salad chain Sweetgreen, the coffee shop Bluestone Lane, and several locations at the University of Pennsylvania food hall, Franklin’s Table.
But proponents of the new ban argue that cashless stores effectively discriminate against poor consumers who do not have access to credit or bank accounts, especially in a city with one of the highest poverty levels in the country. Nearly 6 percent of residents in the Philadelphia region were unbanked in 2017 and roughly 22 percent were considered “underbanked,” according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Amazon warned Philadelphia officials behind closed doors that a ban on cashless stores would affect the company’s plans to consider opening a brick-and-mortar location here, city officials said. Emails obtained by the Inquirer showed that the web giant also lobbied city officials to try to carve itself out of the cash requirement.
An Amazon spokesperson declined comment.
Amazon plans to open up to 3,000 Amazon Go cashierless stores across the country over the next few years. The convenient stores allow consumers with a mobile app to grab items they need and leave, eliminating the need for a traditional checkout process. After the customer leaves, Amazon charges the user’s online account.
Amazon wanted language in the law that would exclude retail locations that “collect payment from customers solely by a mobile device application or by charging a customer’s Internet-based account,” according to a copy of the proposal.
Instead, Council amended the measure to exclude retailers “selling consumer goods exclusively through a membership model that requires payment by means of an affiliated mobile device application.”
Although Amazon told the city’s Commerce Department that the law’s language would not exempt the company’s cashierless stores, city officials offered to work with the agency charged with enforcing the law to resolve the issue through regulations, the emails showed. Retiring Councilman William Greenlee, a Democrat who sponsored the bill along with fellow Democrat Maria Quinones-Sanchez, has said the law’s language should allow Amazon to open its stores in the city.
“I think that can be interpreted to deal with the Amazon situation,” Greenlee said after a council meeting on Feb. 14. “There are things that can be done in regulations that might address that, too.”
The law does exempt some businesses from the cash requirement. Parking lots and garages, wholesale clubs, retailers that accept mobile payments through membership programs, and rental companies can still refuse to take cash. Sales made by phone, mail, and online will also be excluded, as well as goods and services sold exclusively to employees.
In a statement, the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association said that it should be businesses -- not government -- that should decide whether to go cashless.
“Businesses should be able to run their business how they see fit, without government interference,” said the trade group, which represents thousands of businesses in the restaurant, hotel, and tourism industries.
Americans are less reliant on paper bills and coins, according to a Pew Research Center survey released in December. The survey of 10,683 U.S. adults found that 29 percent said they made no purchases using cash during a typical week, up from 24 percent in 2015. Likewise, those who made all or almost all of their weekly purchases with cash dropped from 24 percent in 2015 to 18 percent today, according to the survey.
New Jersey lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a similar bill in January, sending the legislation to Gov. Phil Murphy, who can sign of veto the measure. Legislation to ban cashless stores has also been introduced in Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.