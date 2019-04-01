For many types of products, you’ll get the lowest prices from online retailers. But that’s not necessarily the case for pet food: All the websites Checkbook shopped were more expensive than price leaders Sam’s Club, BJ’s, and Walmart. But if you want someone else to schlepp your dog’s 50-pound bags of food, the least expensive online option Checkbook found was Chewy.com, which had prices about 12 percent lower than the all-store average. Amazon’s prices for the products in Checkbook’s survey were three percent higher than average—more expensive than several other online retailers’ and about 17 percent higher than Chewy’s.