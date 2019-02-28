More than 30 Pennsylvania counties have filed lawsuits against drug distributors and manufacturers. The companies are fighting about 1,500 lawsuits related to the opioid crisis brought by counties, tribes, and other groups. Those suits are largely consolidated in federal court in Cleveland, where the first trials are expected to begin in October. Hundreds of suits, meanwhile, are sitting in state courts and at least eight had their own trials scheduled as of January, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.