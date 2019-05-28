OceanFirst Bank, Toms River, has underlined its expansion into the Philadelphia region by hiring Susanne Svizeny as its President for the area.
Svizeny was most recently Executive Vice President and Division Manager overseeing 700 commercial banking “relationships” at Wells Fargo in Pennyslvania, Delaware, western New York and eastern Canada, OceanFirst said.
OceanFirst bought Cape Bancorp in 2016, and added Sun Bancorp. and its offices from Vineland to Princeton in 2018. It claimed to be taking business away from Wells Fargo, PNC, TD and Santander in South Jersey.