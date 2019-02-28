During the first half of the 20th century, the three-story building was a bicycle factory. And just before Adams purchased the site with his older brother, it was owned by the National Barber’s Sunshine Club, a social organization for black barbers. By Adams’ account, the barbers bought the building in 1952 and created the group so that they could have a place for fellowship as a remedy to the racial segregation that plagued the nation then. In 1983, Adams’ brother sold his partnership, making him the sole owner.