Washington, D.C.-based Vensana Capital this week said it had invested in two Wayne-based medical-device companies. Vensana led a $37 million investment in Vesper Medical Inc., which is trying to win FDA approval for its Duo Venous Stent System for minimally-invasive vein-unblocking procedures. Other investors included Glide Healthcare, plus previous investors New Enterprise Associates and Quaker Partners.
Vesper collected a U.S. patent this month for the stent system, invented by Michael A. Longo of Glenmoore and William James Harrison of Signal Mountain, Tenn. (Patent 10,271,977)
Vensana also led a $25 million financing in Intact Vascular Inc., which will use the money to bring its Tack Endovascular System for minimally-invasive surgeries to market. Other investors included New Enterprise, Quaker, and HIG BioHealth Partners.
Vesper and Intact Vascular, formerly one company, split apart in 2016.