Despite last week’s write-down, Buffett and the Brazilians still control Kraft Heinz, its remaining 80 factories (half of them outside the U.S.) and hundreds of brands. Their managers told investors they see no reason to change their plans to keep looking for more food brands to consolidate. The owners may end up collecting billions more, if they can find acquisitions, sell off less attractive pieces, or belatedly make their cost-cutting pay off more than it has so far.