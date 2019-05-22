The first is coachability. Angels in particular want somebody who is willing to learn. As soon as you come across as a know-it-all‚ you’re going to be marched out the door. Confidence is No. 2. You have to be confident because you’re going to have to go find customers. You have to have a level of confidence also to get the funding. And then the third one is character. Howard Stevenson, known as the “lion of entrepreneurship” at Harvard, said the first time he hears a white lie or an exaggeration, he knows his money would be flushed down the toilet.