Avant was drafted by the Eagles in 2006 and had his career highs with 41 receptions for 587 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2009. He received the Eagles’ Ed Block Courage Award, voted by team members in 2010. Four years later, the Eagles released Avant before his second contract was over. He went on to brief stints with the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs. In 2016, offers were flying at him from the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, but he had already signed a franchising agreement a year before for up to $2.8 million in investments for the Deptford site.