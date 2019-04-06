The Pennsylvania property tax/rent rebate. This is “my pet peeve. It’s been around for almost 50 years and offers up to $650 annually to eligible home owners and renters. However, many taxpayers are unaware of the program and often first hear of it when getting their taxes done. It’s a separate Form Pa-1000 completed by the taxpayer and mailed to Harrisburg,” he said. It’s also separate from the state income tax filing. The annual application deadline is June 30, with rebates being sent out starting July 1 each year, he said.