Gunden, an executive vice president and the third generation at his family’s Herr Foods Inc., said his poor work ethic as a teenager should be an example to others that maybe you don’t want your family member entering the business too young. Gunden said he’s been to talks about family businesses and the discussion tends to be about how to pass your company to the younger generation, so he wanted to offer advice on how to be a good descendant and position yourself for success when you rise up the ranks.