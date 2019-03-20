The University of Pennsylvania Health System on Wednesday said system veteran Kevin B. Mahoney will succeed Ralph W. Muller as chief executive of the Philadelphia region’s largest health system by revenue on July 1.
Mahoney has worked at Penn Medicine for 23 years, most recently at executive vice president and chief administrative officer for UPHS, as well as the executive vice dean for integrative Services for the Perelman School of Medicine.
“Kevin has an unrivaled breadth of experience and depth of knowledge of health care in an integrated academic medical center, combined with a profound personal commitment to Penn’s ambitious vision to build the academic health system of the future,” University of Pennsylvania president Amy Gutmann said in a news release.
Muller, who became chief executive of the health system in 2003 and expanded the system from three to six hospitals from Princeton to Lancaster, announced last June that he would retire this year.
During Muller's tenure, which started just a few years after Penn had been on the verge of selling the system because of steep losses in the late 1990s, total revenue increased to $6.1 billion in the year ended June 30, 2017, from $1.9 billion in the year ended June 30, 2003. The system, which has started construction on a $1.5 billion patient tower at its main campus in University City, now has 2,802 licensed beds.
Penn acquired Chester County Hospital and Health System in 2013, Lancaster General Health in 2015, and Princeton HealthCare System last year.