During Muller's tenure, which started just a few years after Penn had been on the verge of selling the system because of steep losses in the late 1990s, total revenue increased to $6.1 billion in the year ended June 30, 2017, from $1.9 billion in the year ended June 30, 2003. The system, which has started construction on a $1.5 billion patient tower at its main campus in University City, now has 2,802 licensed beds.