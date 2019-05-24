Amol Navathe, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania has been named to a three-year term on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, or MedPAC.
The 17-member commission, established by the Balanced Budget Act of 1997, provides analysis and policy advice to Congress on Medicare, which accounted for more than $700 billion of the nation’s roughly $3.5 trillion in health care expenditures in 2017. The group also examines access and quality of care.
Besides teaching at Penn, Navathe also works as staff physician at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in University City.
At Penn, Navathe is also co-director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute and associate director of the Center for Health Incentives and Behavioral Economics in the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy. He said he was nominated for the MedPAC position by current commissioner Karen DeSalvo.
Navathe’s research group designs, tests, and evaluates payment models for national insurers and state Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. He also researches bundled-payment plans and the use of predictive analytics in medicine.