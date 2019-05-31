Kindred Healthcare LLC said it is closing its transitional care hospital at 1930 S. Broad St.
The Louisville, Ky., company told state regulators that layoffs at Kindred Hospital South Philadelphia will start on July 21. The May 22 filing did not provide and employee count, and company officials to not respond to requests for more information.
The hospital has 57 long-term care beds, according to its web site. It had $19 million in annual revenue, according to the latest information from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.
In the Philadelphia region, Kindred has additional hospitals in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia and in Havertown. It also has hospice centers in Trevose and Blue Bell.