In this Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 photo, boxes of Tramal, an addictive pain killer, are stacked on the table of a pharmacy in Gaza City. An opioid crisis has quietly spread in the Gaza Strip, trapping thousands of people in the hell of addiction and adding another layer of misery to the blockaded and impoverished coastal territory. Tramal, believed to be a more addictive form of Tramadol, gained popularity after the first war between Hamas and Israel in 2009. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)