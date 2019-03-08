Suzanne Richards has been been dismissed, barely two months into her tenure as the chief executive of Hahnemann University Hospital and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
The latest departure is part of an ongoing management churn at the two hospitals, which a California private equity firm bought early last year for $170 million. A spokesman for the owner of the two hospitals, Paladin Healthcare LLC, on Thursday confirmed that Richards had been dismissed, but provided no additional details.
Richards, whose hospital experience was in Southern California, had replaced Anthony Rajkumar at Hahnemann, who was there on an interim basis, and George Rizzuto, who was appointed at St. Christopher’s last June. She presented herself as a turnaround expert at a staff meeting when she was introduced.
Paladin Healthcare, an investment firm in El Segundo, Calif., created American Academic to own its Philadelphia facilities. Paladin also owns four hospitals in Southern California and manages Howard University Hospital in Washington.
The departure of Barry A. Wolfman, an industry veteran with experience in Philadelphia and president of American Academic when it bought Hahnemann, St. Christopher’s, and related operations from Tenet Healthcare, was announced in October by Joel Freedman, chief executive and founder of Paladin.
At St. Christopher’s this year, American Academic fired Sarah Long, a renowned infectious disease specialist, a move that reverberated though the Philadelphia medical community.
American Academic, which also goes by Philadelphia Academic Health System, has applied for a $5 million grant from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to help pay for the first phase of a project that would include a St. Christopher’s outpatient clinic and pediatric emergency department.
Phase one includes “demolishing a blighted, vacant and asbestos contaminated building adjacent to the main hospital building,” the application says.