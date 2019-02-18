“One of my friends, a film producer, Amanda Branson Gill, who just made Love Means Zero, is someone who’s a friend and college classmate of my wife’s and mine, someone who wants it to grow and succeed. This is a real home-grown thing. not just catering to business, creatives, and athletes, or doctors but to everyone. Anyone in leadership in any industry of any background can be part of it. We’re approaching 1,500 members, and over 1,000 are on a wait-list to apply. And another 300 applications in process. It’s been pretty crazy," he said.