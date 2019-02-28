The accident exposed weaknesses in reactor design and oversight, resulting in new regulations and safety features that added time and expense to building plants. In the decade after the 1979 Three Mile Island accident, operators cancelled plans for 62 reactors, though the industry blames high borrowing costs and flattening electricity demand for the cancellations. Only one new reactor has begun commercial operations in the last 20 years. Two Georgia reactors are the only units currently under construction, and they have been plagued by cost overruns.