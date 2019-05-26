DuPont Co. headquarters complex outside Wilmington, Del. As of June 1 it will be home to the head offices of two large chemical-based companies -- the "new" DuPont Co., which makes food additives, Kevlar protective fabric, and other specialized products, and Corteva, which sells pesticides and genetically-modified (GMO) crop seeds. DuPont and Corteva will split June 1, two months after separating from the "new" Dow Chemical Co., Midland, Mich., under a plan designed to boost payments to shareholders while legally avoiding federal income taxes on business sales. The plan has disappointed investors so far.