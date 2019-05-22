Peloton is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on experimental cancer drugs. It has developed two novel drugs for the treatment of kidney cancer, specifically metastatic renal cell carcinoma and von Hippel Lindau disease. The drugs target hypoxia-inducible factor-2α (HIF-2α) for the treatment of patients with cancer and other non-oncology diseases. The Dallas-based biotech’s lead candidate is PT2977 which is in late-stage development.