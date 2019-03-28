British chemical maker Croda has agreed to pay the state of Delaware a $230,000 penalty and $16,500 for costs from the Thanksgiving Sunday chemical leak that shut the twin Delaware Memorial Bridges on Nov. 25 for seven hours.
Croda must complete an air and water testing report and may have to do additional renovation and monitoring work before the unit can reopen, according to the agreement, signed by Delaware’s top environmental official, Shawn Garvin, and Croda’s top U.S lawyer, Christina Manuelli.
Investigators from the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the state Justice Department are concerned that 700,000 gallons of water sprayed on 2,688 gallons of leaked, explosive and toxic ethylene oxide may have contaminated area groundwater along with the toxic solvent 1,4 dioxane, a cancer-causing byproduct of Croda’s process at the unit.
The accident at Croda’s Atlas Point chemical complex near New Castle, Del., has idled the newly built ethylene life unit at the plant for four months.
Croda was penalized, in part, for operating the plant for three weeks in October before receiving a proper inspection, which the state later approved.
The unit was built with state incentives to encourage industries to invest in Delaware’s aging chemical industries. The accident underlined the project’s proximity to the bridge and nearby homes, which have grown up since the plant was developed for chemical manufacturing in the 1930s.
A Croda spokeswoman had no additional comment beyond the agreement.