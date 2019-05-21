Under the proposal, consumers would be bound by contract terms after they received reasonable notice of the terms and the opportunity to read them. For example, consumers browsing a website would be bound by its terms if the homepage includes a notice in large type saying: “By continuing past this page, you agree to abide by the Terms of Use for this site.” In another instance, consumers ordering products would agree to a company’s terms when an underlined link to the “Additional Terms of Sale Applying to Your Purchase” is located near the button consumers click to buy the item.