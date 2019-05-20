In a scene from the 1977 film Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the actor Richard Dreyfuss hurls garbage, dirt, bushes and bricks through his kitchen window to the horror of his wife, and then sculpts a big replica of Devil’s Tower in Wyoming. Dreyfuss’ character, in a hallucinatory fever, doesn’t even know — and neither did most movie-goers — what he was sculpting until later in the film about encounters between extraterrestrials and humans.