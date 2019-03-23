Werner tells the room he doesn’t want that to happen with the Comcast voice TV remote. He doesn’t think it will. Siri has a broad mission, Werner said. You can ask almost anything of it, from dialing a contact to getting directions. Comcast’s voice remote has a narrower mission. It finds television shows and content and controls devices in the home connected through Xfinity Home. “We think we can be very consistent and have a high hit rate,” he said.