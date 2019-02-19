Comcast Spectacor hasn’t given up on a box office. A smaller one that looks more like a hotel lobby, with only one glassed-in window, will be built next to the VIP entrance on the Wells Fargo Center’s north side. The roof of the new box office will be a terrace that is reachable from the Cadillac Grille on the second floor, with vistas of Center City for beer and cocktail sippers.