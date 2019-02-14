They’d all made their way, early one Sunday morning, to the Philadelphia National Candy, Gift and Gourmet Show. Held twice a year, in September and January, the show’s winter edition is timed for after the Christmas holiday rush, as chocolatiers turn their focus to Valentine’s Day and Easter. If you make or sell chocolate for a living — whether you need ingredients, equipment or packaging, or advice on how to troubleshoot a finicky confection — this is the place for you.